UPDATE 1-Apple, Google poaching settlement appears headed for approval

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 A U.S. judge on Monday
seemed satisfied with a proposed $415 million settlement that
would end a lawsuit in which tech workers accused Apple Inc
, Google Inc and two other Silicon Valley
companies of conspiring to hold down salaries.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, had
previously rejected an earlier $324 million deal as too low.
During a hearing on Monday, Koh raised no objections about the
size of the settlement as she had at an earlier court session.
While Koh did not formally rule from the bench on whether
she would preliminarily approve the new deal, she set another
hearing date for final sign off of the $415 million deal.
"We are pleased court indicated she was going to approve the
settlement," Kelly Dermody, an attorney for the workers, said
after the hearing.
The plaintiffs alleged that Apple, Google, Intel Corp
and Adobe Systems Inc agreed to avoid poaching
each other's employees, thus limiting job mobility and, as a
result, keeping a lid on salaries.
The antitrust class action lawsuit was filed in 2011. It has
been closely watched because of the possibility that big damages
might be awarded and for the opportunity to peek into the world
of some of the United States' elite tech firms.
The case was based largely on emails in which Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs, former Google Chief Executive Officer
Eric Schmidt and some of their rivals detailed plans to avoid
poaching each other's prized engineers.
Last August, Koh rejected the previous $324.5 million
agreement after one of the plaintiffs objected.
That worker supports the new deal.
In rejecting the $324.5 million deal, Koh repeatedly
referred to a related 2013 settlement involving the Walt Disney
Co and Intuit Inc. Apple and Google workers got
proportionally less than Disney workers, Koh wrote, even though
plaintiff lawyers had "much more leverage" against Apple and
Google.
To match the earlier settlement, the deal with Apple,
Google, Intel and Adobe would need to total at least $380
million, Koh wrote.
The hiring case is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California
11-cv-2509.
