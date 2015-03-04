BRIEF-U.S. judge approves $415 mln settlement in Apple, Google no-poach case

March 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to $415 mln class action settlement over no-poach allegations against Apple , Google, Intel and Adobe -

* U.S. judge in San Jose, California says $415 million is "substantial," particularly because the plaintiffs could receive no damages if case went to trial

* Total recovery for tech worker class in no-poach case is $435 mln, when combined with previous $20 mln settlement involving Disney and Intuit (Reporting By Dan Levine)