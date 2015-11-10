MOVES-Silicon Valley Bank names Michael Dreyer COO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
Nov 10 California-based Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SVB Financial Group, on Monday named Michael Dreyer chief operations officer, replacing Bruce Wallace.
Wallace has been appointed Silicon Valley Bank's chief digital officer, overseeing digital banking and SVB's fee-based product businesses.
Dreyer joins SVB from British mobile-banking software maker Monitise Plc, where he worked as its COO and president of its Americas division.
Dreyer has previously been Visa Inc's chief information officer. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.