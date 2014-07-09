Taiwan's Siliconware Precision shareholders seek about $460 mln in block deal -IFR

BRIEF-Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine
HONG KONG, July 9 Shareholders in Taiwan's Siliconware Precision Industries Co are seeking around $460 million in a block trade of the company's shares, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet.
Capital Income Builder Fund and Capital World Growth Income Fund are offering 269.3 million shares, priced in a range of NT$50.20 to NT$51.80 ($1.68 to $1.73), a discount of up to 6.9 percent on the last trade, said IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication.
UBS AG is sole bookrunner for the deal.
($1 = 29.8900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Dan Stanton of IFR; writing by Stephen Aldred)
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle