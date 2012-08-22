版本:
CME to begin clearing silver forwards from Aug 28

LONDON Aug 22 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures market operator, will begin clearing London silver forwards from August 28, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The product will be physically settled, it added.

The exchange launched a similar service with clearing, settlement and delivery for over-the-counter London gold forwards in February, a move it attributed to demand from customers to manage counterparty credit risk.

