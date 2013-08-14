CORRECTED-Silver ETF holdings rise to four-month high, more gains expected

(In paragraph 10, corrects spelling of analyst's last name to
Teves)
* Holdings in biggest silver ETF up 0.6 pct Tuesday
* Technical breakout trigger momentum buying
* Economic optimism boosts silver industrial demand hopes
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 14 The amount of silver held by
the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares
Silver Trust, rose to a four-month high as a sharp price
rally in the metal and economic optimism triggered strong retail
interest.
According to the latest update on the ETF's website on
Tuesday, the tonnage of silver bullion bars held by the U.S.
silver ETF increased nearly 60 tonnes, or 0.6 percent, to 10,454
tonnes, the highest since April 11.
On Wednesday, spot silver prices ended 2 percent
higher, for the largest six-day consecutive rally in nearly two
years. Spot silver has soared about 15 percent in the last six
days, sharply outperforming gold's 5 percent gain.
Silver's technical breakout, breaking above key resistance
of the 50-day moving average for the first time since February,
boosted hopes that smaller investors will keep buying silver
ETFs for the rest of the year.
"Retail investors are looking for momentum somewhere, and
they are not getting it in the stock market," said Jeffrey Sica,
chief investment officer at New Jersey-based Sica Wealth
Management, which oversees more than $1 billion in client
assets.
"With silver being such a momentum metal, once it went
through those technical resistance, you are going to see retail
investors pile into it," Sica said.
Silver has long been a favorite for smaller retail investors
and speculators who want to gain exposure to gold at a fraction
of the price. They also tend to buy and hold.
Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation at Oregon-based
Great Pacific Wealth Management, said he bought silver futures
last week on the metal's technical breakout and after its price
surged above $20 an ounce.
Meanwhile, gold ETFs have lost nearly a third of their
holdings as funds and institutional investors, both major
shareholders in gold ETFs, heavily sold the traditional
inflation hedge on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
begin to unwind its bond-buyback stimulus.
"One of the key drivers is ... the realization that silver
is, after all, an industrial metal and ought to benefit from an
economic recovery," said Joni Teves, a precious metals analyst
at UBS.
Recent stronger economic indicators around the world,
including strong imports of industrial metals by China, sparked
hopes that overall improvement in the global economy should
boost silver demand.
UBS continues to expect holdings in major silver ETFs around
the world to increase by 10 million ounces (311 tonnes) in 2013.
On Wednesday, gold rose 1.1 percent to $1,335 an
ounce, while silver gained 2 percent to $21.85. Year to
date, the gray metal is still down 28 percent, underperforming
gold, which is down 20 percent.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)