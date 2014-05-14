London silver fix to be scrapped from August

SINGAPORE May 14 The silver "fix", a global
benchmark for spot silver prices, will cease to operate
after Aug. 14, the company that administers the process said on
Wednesday, amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of price-setting
in bullion markets.
Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC and Bank of Nova
Scotia will continue to participate in the fix until
then, the London Silver Market Fixing Ltd said.
Last month, Deutsche Bank resigned its seat on the London
precious metal fixes without finding a buyer after its decision
to withdraw from the bulk of its commodities business.
