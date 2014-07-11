CME Group, Thomson Reuters win race to replace London silver fix

BRIEF-Laboratory Corp Of America Q1 adjusted EPS $2.22
LONDON, July 11 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services Ltd will operate an electronic silver price benchmark when the current 117-year-old process, known as the "fix", is disbanded in August, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday.
The current operator of the benchmark - London Silver Market Fixing Ltd - said in May it would stop running the daily fix-setting conference call, following increased regulatory attention in the wake of benchmark manipulation in other markets.
The LBMA had subsequently consulted with market participants with the aim of producing a transparent electronic alternative that complies with toughened regulatory standards. The new process starts on Aug. 15, the LBMA said.
Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services is part of Thomson Reuters Corp .
(Reporting by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)
