版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 19:28 BJT

CME Group, Thomson Reuters win race to replace London silver fix

LONDON, July 11 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services Ltd will operate an electronic silver price benchmark when the current 117-year-old process, known as the "fix", is disbanded in August, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday.

The current operator of the benchmark - London Silver Market Fixing Ltd - said in May it would stop running the daily fix-setting conference call, following increased regulatory attention in the wake of benchmark manipulation in other markets.

The LBMA had subsequently consulted with market participants with the aim of producing a transparent electronic alternative that complies with toughened regulatory standards. The new process starts on Aug. 15, the LBMA said.

Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services is part of Thomson Reuters Corp .

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐