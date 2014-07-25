UPDATE 2-Silver bullion banks accused of manipulation in U.S. lawsuit

(Adds details on lawsuit, background throughout)
NEW YORK, July 25 Silver bullion banks Deutsche
Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC
have been accused of manipulating prices in the multi-billion
dollar market in a lawsuit filed on Friday.
The lawsuit was filed in a New York district court by J.
Scott Nicholson, a resident of Washington DC and alleges that
the banks, which oversee the century-old silver fix, manipulated
the physical and COMEX futures market since January 2007.
Nicholson is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit,
which was registered in the Southern District of New York.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC declined to comment. Nova Scotia was
not immediately available for comment.
The lawsuit comes after a series of separate lawsuits were
filed since March, accusing gold bullion banks of rigging the
daily gold price. The five banks in those
lawsuits have denied the allegations.
This is the first case to target the silver fix, although
the silver market, whose prices have gyrated wildly in recent
year, is no stranger to regulatory and legal scrutiny.
In a five-year probe, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission investigated allegations that some of the world's
biggest bullion banks distorted silver futures prices.
The U.S. commodity regulator found no evidence of wrongdoing
and dropped the probe last September. A long-running
class-action antitrust lawsuit including similar accusations was
dismissed at the end of last month by a federal appeals court.
The lawsuit also comes at a critical time for precious
metals markets, as regulators investigate trading around the
setting of London's daily gold and silver price benchmarks and
the industry tries to find alternative ways to price their
dealing.
The daily silver fix in London is set once a day by the
banks in a conference call.
