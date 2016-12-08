Deutsche Bank's 'smoking gun' evidence to expand U.S. silver rigging case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 8 Lawyers for investors accusing
several major banks of conspiring to rig silver prices are
seeking to add five new defendants to the case, based what they
call "smoking gun" evidence they obtained from Deutsche Bank AG
following a settlement.
In papers filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, the
lawyers sought to revive previously-dismissed claims against UBS
AG and add Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA
, Standard Chartered Plc and Bank of America
Corp as defendants.
The newly cited evidence was produced by Deutsche Bank after
it reached a $38 million settlement in the case earlier this
year. The plaintiffs said the evidence showed the new defendants
engaged in collusive price manipulation.
UBS said in a statement that it believed the plaintiffs'
claims had "no merit." Representatives for the other banks
either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for
comment.
In their proposed revised complaint, the investors claim
Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings Plc, Bank of Nova Scotia
and others rigged prices of silver and silver financial
instruments through a secret daily meeting called the Silver
Fix.
The plaintiffs, who are seeking court permission to file the
revised complaint, said more than 350,000 pages of documents and
75 audio tapes that Deutsche Bank produced, including electronic
chats involving silver traders, backed up their claims.
In October, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed
UBS from the case, saying there was nothing showing it
manipulated prices, even if it benefited from distortions. But
she allowed the investors to file a revised lawsuit against UBS.
The plaintiffs in Wednesday's filing said the Deutsche Bank
evidence showed UBS was a "major participant" in the scheme to
manipulate prices and that two of its traders communicated
directly with two Deutsche Bank traders.
The case is In re: London Silver Fixing Ltd Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 14-md-02573.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)