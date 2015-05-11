UPDATE 1-Workers at Buenaventura silver mine in Peru on strike -company

(Adds details, context)

LIMA May 11 Contract workers at Peruvian Buenaventura's silver mine Uchucchacua went on strike to press for better working conditions, the company said on Monday in a filing with the country's market regulator.

The mine produced 12 million ounces of silver in 2014 and the company had forecast a 25 percent increase in 2015.

Buenaventura did not specify how much of its Uchucchacua workforce is made up by contract workers or when they started the strike.

Peru is the world's third-biggest silver producer.