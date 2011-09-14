HSBC dropped from silver price-fixing lawsuit

* JPMorgan remains a defendant
* Investors say silver prices driven down illegally
* HSBC entered "tolling agreement"
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 14 HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L)
has for now been dropped from an investor lawsuit accusing it
of conspiring to drive down silver prices, leaving JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N) as the only bank defendant in the case.
Investors had in at least 43 complaints filed in 2010 and
2011 accused banks of amassing hundreds of millions of dollars
in illegal profit by manipulating prices of COMEX silver
futures and options contracts, including by amassing huge short
positions.
While these lawsuits were later combined, an amended
complaint filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan dropped HSBC as a defendant, saying the bank had
entered a "tolling agreement" with the plaintiffs.
Such agreements may give plaintiffs more time to raise
claims without tripping rules on statutes of limitations, or
indicate that settlement talks are ongoing. The complaint does
not explain why HSBC entered its tolling agreement.
HSBC spokesman Rob Sherman declined to comment on the
tolling agreement, but said "we will continue to vigorously
defend ourselves through the proper legal channels." A lawyer
for the investors declined to comment.
The amended complaint against JPMorgan seeks class-action
status, and triple damages for alleged antitrust violations.
It accuses the New York-based bank of having distorted
silver prices between 2007 and 2010 by making "repeated
manipulative and uneconomic trades."
One series caused COMEX silver futures to drop an unusually
large 12 percent on Aug. 14 and 15, 2008, letting JPMorgan reap
$220 million on its short positions, the complaint said.
It said JPMorgan would often cause "violent" price swings
by placing "fake" trades late in the day, when market activity
was thin, at prices "far removed" from what then prevailed.
Tasha Pelio, a bank spokeswoman, said: "These allegations
are entirely without merit and we intend to defend ourselves
vigorously."
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission began probing
allegations of silver price manipulation in September 2008, and
last year proposed regulations to give it greater power to
thwart traders who try to manipulate prices.
Silver prices have faced regulatory scrutiny in the past,
including after the billionaire Hunt brothers drove prices up
in 1980 in a failed attempt to corner the market.
The case is In re: Commodity Exchange Inc Silver Futures
and Options Trading Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-md-02213.
(Editing by David Gregorio)