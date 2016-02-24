UPDATE 2-Silver Run raises $450 mln in IPO to buy energy companies

(Adds company statement, industry background)
By Lauren Hirsch
Feb 23 Silver Run Acquisition Corp, a
new U.S. investment vehicle, raised a greater-than-expected $450
million in an initial public offering on Tuesday aimed at
funding the acquisition of energy companies, indicating
investors see bargains amid the oil price rout.
The shares of many energy companies have been battered in
the last 18 months as an oil supply glut has weighed on their
prospects. Silver Run's IPO shows that some investors believe
the sector's corporate valuations have reached bottom.
In the largest IPO so far this year in the United States,
Silver Run said it had priced 45 million shares at $10 each,
selling 5 million more shares than it originally planned.
Silver Run is a blank-check acquisition company sponsored by
energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC. Such
so-called special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) fund the
equity portion of their acquisitions through stock issuance.
Silver Run will look for companies that are "fundamentally
sound" but underperforming due to current commodity prices,
according to its IPO prospectus.
So-called secondary market investors are already placing
bets that mergers and acquisitions will pick up in the oil patch
by snapping up shares sold by publicly listed energy companies
that could use the money to acquire assets at a discount. Silver
Run's offering illustrates that SPACs can successfully make a
similar pitch to IPO investors.
"(Secondary market) investors are participating in follow-on
financings that make already strong companies stronger, enabling
them to withstand even lower commodity prices or potentially
even allowing them to play offense," said Americas equity
capital markets head at Bank of Montreal Michael Cippoletti.
Silver Run's chief executive officer, Mark Papa, is an oil
and gas veteran and Riverstone partner. He has worked for 45
years in the space, 15 of which were as CEO of EOG Resources
Inc, once a division of Enron. Papa shifted EOG's focus from gas
to oil, and is credited with transforming EOG into one of
America's biggest oil companies.
Shares in Silver Run are expected to start trading on
Wednesday and list on NASDAQ under the symbol "SRAQU".
Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup and Goldman, Sachs & Co
were underwriters on the offering.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Leslie Adler)