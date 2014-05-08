UPDATE 1-Silver Wheaton profit shrinks due to lower metal prices

(Adds details from statement)
May 8 Mining financier Silver Wheaton Corp
reported a 40 percent smaller profit in the
first quarter, hurt by fall in metal prices.
The company's attributable silver equivalent production rose
8 percent to 9 million equivalent ounces but average realized
silver equivalent prices fell 31 percent to $20.38 per ounce.
Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton helps finance mining projects
in exchange for the right to buy future silver production at a
set price.
The company's profit fell to $79.8 million, or 22 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $133.4 million,
or 38 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 20 percent to $165.4 million while costs were 4
percent higher at $4.57 per silver equivalent ounce.
Silver Wheaton said production would increase further this
year as new mines open and existing mines expand.
Based on current agreements, it forecast 2014 annual
attributable production of around 36 million silver equivalent
ounces, including 155,000 ounces of gold.
The company's shares closed at C$23.59 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday. The stock closed at $21.80 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick
in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)