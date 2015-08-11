Silver Wheaton profit falls about 15 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Canadian company Silver Wheaton Corp , which provides financing to miners in exchange for the right to buy a share of their future metal production, reported a lower profit, hurt by a rise in costs of sales and lower commodity prices.
Net profit fell to $53.7 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $63.5 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10.7 percent to $164.4 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.