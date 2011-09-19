UPDATE 1-Silvercorp denies new fraud allegations

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Sept 19 Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) said on Monday that all fraud allegations made against it by an anonymous short-seller known as Alfred Little are baseless and manipulative.
The company said that it is working with securities regulators to investigate the source of allegations.
Silvercorp, which operates silver mines in China, is the latest in a string of companies to come under short-seller attack. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year