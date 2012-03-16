Hedge fund Anthion unveils as Silvercorp critic

NEW YORK, March 16 Anthion Management, a New York-based hedge fund has identified itself as the writer of an anonymous research report released last year that accused Silvercorp Metals, a China-focused mining company based in Canada, of accounting fraud.

Anthion acknowledged its authorship of the report in a countersuit filed against Silvercorp in New York State Supreme Court on March 12. The countersuit, in response to a suit filed by Silvercorp last September, said the mining company was using the court system to intimidate and silence its critics.

Vancouver-based Silvercorp had filed blanket lawsuits against its accusers, both known and unknown at the time, in response to the report on Silvercorp critical of its operations and its subsequent publication and amplification on websites.

Shares of Silvercorp suffered their steepest plunge on Sept. 13 when news that Canadian securities regulators were launching a search for the author of the negative Aug. 29 report came to light.

Anthion's countersuit seeks damages and legal fees from Silvercorp.

The case relates to a 14-page dossier sent anonymously to Canadian securities regulators and select news organizations, including Reuters, on Aug. 29. The report outlined Anthion's argument that Silvercorp was engaged in accounting irregularities that meant the company's share price was overvalued.

Anthion said it had posted, anonymously, copies of a detailed final 17-page report with its supporting materials on Sept. 14 to the website www.chinastockwatch.com. Copies were also sent to Canadian regulators as well as Silvercorp's outside auditors.

The author of the reports stated in its materials that the firm held a short position in Silvercorp stock after concluding from its research there were inconsistencies between financial information that appeared to have been reported by Silvercorp to both Chinese and U.S. regulators.

"As a result of its research, Anthion believed that in all likelihood Silvercorp was engaged in accounting and securities fraud. Anthion therefore believed that Silvercorp's stock remained significantly over valued and established short positions in its shares," Anthion said in its countersuit.

Silvercorp's share price is down approximately 14.4 percent from the closing level just prior to the date of the original Anthion report.

Several months before Anthion sent out its report, Silvercorp's shares fell from an all-time high of C$15.60 to just under C$8.00. The shares on Friday closed at C$6.88.

The countersuit said Anthion was served with a third-party subpoena by Silvercorp that sought information "far beyond anything that could legitimately be related to this lawsuit." The subpoenas were sent to 54 individuals and 38 investment funds and market commentators.

"Anthion were issued a subpoena by Silvercorp in relation to our claim," said Lorne Waldman, corporate secretary at Vancouver-based Silvercorp. "We sent it to discover information in relation to what appeared on the websites alfredlittle.com and chinastockwatch.com. We won't comment further on the litigation. We'll deal with it in the courts, not in the media," he said.

In its countersuit, Anthion says it voluntarily contacted the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) after the regulator said on Sept. 9 it was investigating "anonymous allegations against Silvercorp Metals Inc."

Anthion, a $1 billion hedge fund based out of spartan loft offices in Manhattan, says it continues to cooperate voluntarily with the investigations run by the BCSC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Silvercorp operates mines in China's Henan province. It was one of a string of companies with Chinese operations but listings in Canada and the United States that came under attack from short-sellers. ()

David Moradi, a former long-short equity portfolio manager at now-defunct hedge fund Pequot Capital Management founded Anthion in 2008. Moradi left several years prior to Pequot's shuttering.

Lead counsel for Anthion is Akin Gump in New York. K&L Gates, also of New York, represents Silvercorp.