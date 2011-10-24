UPDATE 2-CEO says KPMG report vindicates Silvercorp stance

* Silvercorp CEO says report vindicates company's position
* CEO hopes report will end "nonsense" from allegations
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Oct 24 An independent report
confirming revenue figures for Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)
will let the China-focused company renew its focus on producing
silver, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
"I think everybody has been waiting for the KPMG report,"
Rui Feng told Reuters in an interview. "I hope they have the
same view as us, and this report will put this nonsense to an
end."
Since September, Silvercorp has spent $2 million fighting
to clear its name after an anonymous short sellers accused it
of fraud, Feng said, repeating a call for regulators to protect
legitimate companies from anonymous attacks.
Asked if the report, commissioned by a special committee
looking into the allegations, was a vindication of Silvercorp's
repeated insistence that it did not misreport earnings and
assets, Feng said: "Yes. That's a fact."
Feng said the KPMG Forensic report, which focused on
verifying revenue in China, refutes all of the allegations
against the company [ID:nN1E79N0A5]. The short sellers have
also made claims about the quality of Silvercorp's assets.
"One thing to detect fraud is cash. If the cash is right,
there is no fraud," he said. "The money is there. Where did the
money come from, selling mushrooms?"
Feng said the allegations have been a distraction for the
management team.
"A lot of people cannot focus. They just wonder, every day,
what's going to happen to my company?" he said.
"How can we make these people responsible? I think that's
the key thing," he said.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman)