WRAPUP-Silvercorp, Endeavour Silver look to boost output as prices soar

* Endeavour Silver op cash flow jumps six-fold, Silvercorp's
rises 46 pct
* Endeavour posts Q2 profit, Silvercorp's profit jumps 82
pct
* Silvercorp expects to spend $67 mln in FY12 on China
projects
* Shares rise nearly 6 pct
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Arnav Das Sharma
BANGALORE, Aug 3 Canada's Silvercorp Metals Inc
and its peer Endeavour Silver Corp are
increasingly looking to bring more mines online as rising silver
prices shore up their quarterly profit.
During April-June, the price of the metal has more
than doubled to average about $38 an ounce. The grey metal
rallied to a record $49.51 an ounce in April before correcting
sharply.
Demand for silver is rising as it trades both as a
safe-haven investment and as an industrial metal. Industrial
applications account for about 55 percent of the overall
fabrication demand for silver, according to metal consultancy
group GFMS.
China-focused Silvercorp, which is developing its GC
silver-lead-zinc mine in the country's Guangdong province,
continues to expect production of 600,000 tonnes of ore from the
four mines at the Ying mining district.
Endeavour Silver, which owns the Guanacevi and Guanajuato
mines in Mexico, said it expects silver production to start
rising again late in the third quarter.
The company said three-quarters of the expansion of its
Guanajuato plant has been completed.
Its operating cash flow vaulted more than six-fold to $21.3
million, while Silvercorp's rose 46 percent in the latest
quarter.
"These guys are beginning to have serious cash that they
never had ... We are going to see these companies talk about
increasing production at their existing operations and bringing
new mines into production," said BMO Capital Markets analyst
Andrew Kaip.
"They are going to see consolidation," Kaip said.
The analyst, who has an "outperform" rating on Silvercorp,
said, "You have got a company here that has one key core
operating mining complex at Ying, just brought in a new mine
called BYP and is moving towards beginning construction on a new
mine called GC -- this company has potential to grow production
substantially over the next five years."
For the three projects in China, Silvercorp expects fiscal
2012 capital expenditure of $67 million.
Silvercorp, however, cut its 2012 production forecast for
its BYP mine to about 17,000 ounces of gold from 26,000 ounces
due to a temporary shutdown.
On Wednesday, the company reported an 82 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, while Endeavour posted a second-quarter
profit versus a year-ago loss. [ID: nL3E7J32FQ]
Silvercorp shares, which have risen nearly 45 percent in the
last one year, were up at C$10.08 on Wednesday afternoon on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
Endeavour Silver's shares were up 32 Canadian cents at
C$10.17 on the exchange. Both stocks rose nearly 6 percent
earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Arnav Das Sharma in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)