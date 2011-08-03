WRAPUP-Silvercorp, Endeavour Silver look to boost output as prices soar

* Endeavour Silver op cash flow jumps six-fold, Silvercorp's rises 46 pct

* Endeavour posts Q2 profit, Silvercorp's profit jumps 82 pct

* Silvercorp expects to spend $67 mln in FY12 on China projects

* Shares rise nearly 6 pct

By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Arnav Das Sharma

BANGALORE, Aug 3 Canada's Silvercorp Metals Inc and its peer Endeavour Silver Corp are increasingly looking to bring more mines online as rising silver prices shore up their quarterly profit.

During April-June, the price of the metal has more than doubled to average about $38 an ounce. The grey metal rallied to a record $49.51 an ounce in April before correcting sharply.

Demand for silver is rising as it trades both as a safe-haven investment and as an industrial metal. Industrial applications account for about 55 percent of the overall fabrication demand for silver, according to metal consultancy group GFMS.

China-focused Silvercorp, which is developing its GC silver-lead-zinc mine in the country's Guangdong province, continues to expect production of 600,000 tonnes of ore from the four mines at the Ying mining district.

Endeavour Silver, which owns the Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines in Mexico, said it expects silver production to start rising again late in the third quarter.

The company said three-quarters of the expansion of its Guanajuato plant has been completed.

Its operating cash flow vaulted more than six-fold to $21.3 million, while Silvercorp's rose 46 percent in the latest quarter.

"These guys are beginning to have serious cash that they never had ... We are going to see these companies talk about increasing production at their existing operations and bringing new mines into production," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Kaip.

"They are going to see consolidation," Kaip said.

The analyst, who has an "outperform" rating on Silvercorp, said, "You have got a company here that has one key core operating mining complex at Ying, just brought in a new mine called BYP and is moving towards beginning construction on a new mine called GC -- this company has potential to grow production substantially over the next five years."

For the three projects in China, Silvercorp expects fiscal 2012 capital expenditure of $67 million.

Silvercorp, however, cut its 2012 production forecast for its BYP mine to about 17,000 ounces of gold from 26,000 ounces due to a temporary shutdown.

On Wednesday, the company reported an 82 percent rise in first-quarter profit, while Endeavour posted a second-quarter profit versus a year-ago loss. [ID: nL3E7J32FQ]

Silvercorp shares, which have risen nearly 45 percent in the last one year, were up at C$10.08 on Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Silvercorp shares, which have risen nearly 45 percent in the last one year, were up at C$10.08 on Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Endeavour Silver's shares were up 32 Canadian cents at C$10.17 on the exchange. Both stocks rose nearly 6 percent earlier in the day.