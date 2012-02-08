UPDATE 1-Silvercorp profit falls on lower Ying output

TORONTO Feb 8 Silvercorp Metals reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as production eased at its Ying mine in China and the company incurred costs related to fraud allegations made against it.

Silvercorp, a Vancouver-based company focused on mining in China, said net income for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $20.0 million, or 12 cents a share, from $29.1 million, or 17 cents, a year earlier.

Last year, Silvercorp was one of many high-profile China-focused companies to be mired in fraud allegations leveled by short-sellers, who stand to benefit from declines in a company's stock price. In October, an independent investigation by KPMG cleared the company of any wrongdoing.

Last month, Silvercorp named and sued the individuals that it believes were behind the allegations.