UPDATE 1-Silvercorp profit falls on lower Ying output

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TORONTO Feb 8 Silvercorp Metals reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as production eased at its Ying mine in China and the company incurred costs related to fraud allegations made against it.
Silvercorp, a Vancouver-based company focused on mining in China, said net income for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $20.0 million, or 12 cents a share, from $29.1 million, or 17 cents, a year earlier.
Last year, Silvercorp was one of many high-profile China-focused companies to be mired in fraud allegations leveled by short-sellers, who stand to benefit from declines in a company's stock price. In October, an independent investigation by KPMG cleared the company of any wrongdoing.
Last month, Silvercorp named and sued the individuals that it believes were behind the allegations.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.