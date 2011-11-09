UPDATE 1-Silvercorp hikes quarterly dividend

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Silvercorp said on Wednesday it
is raising its quarterly dividend 25 percent, a day after the
China-focused miner posted a higher second-quarter profit on
strong silver prices.
The quarterly dividend has been raised to 2.5 Canadian cents
per share from 2 Canadian cents per share. It will be paid on or
before January 20, 2012, to shareholders of record at the close
of December 31, 2011.
"With its strong financial position, the company believes
that it can increase dividends, while at the same time
continuing to grow its business through further investments in
exploration, mine development and acquisitions," the company
said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Silvercorp reported a 49 percent rise in
second-quarter profit at $18.5 million.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)