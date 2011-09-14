Silvercorp slips again on short-seller claims

TORONTO, Sept 14 Shares of China-focused
Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) slipped again on Wednesday, a day
after more short-sellers publicized a string of allegations
against the company.
Shares were down as much as 6 percent Wednesday morning on
the Toronto Stock Exchange before paring losses to trade at
C$5.90, a fall of almost 5 percent. The stock plunged 20
percent on Tuesday, adding to losses over the past few weeks.
Silvercorp said earlier this month that it had obtained an
anonymous letter accusing it of a $1.3 billion fraud. The
company denies all allegations and has threatened legal actions
to recover damages.
On Tuesday, new allegations against the company were posted
on the alfredlittle.com website. The Globe and Mail newspaper
said that that report was commissioned by a hedge fund in May,
just weeks after the company's shares hit a record high.
Silvercorp owns producing mines in China and an exploration
stage project in British Columbia.
($1=$0.99 Canadian
(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Euan Rocha; editing by Janet
Guttsman)