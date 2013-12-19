版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 03:20 BJT

Silvercorp short seller accused of fraud by Canadian regulator

Dec 19 A Canadian securities regulator has accused a short seller who ran a high-profile campaign against miner Silvercorp Metals Inc of fraud, the agency said on Thursday.

The British Columbia Securities Commission said in a statement that Jon Richard Carnes "wrote a false negative report" about Silvercorp and published it anonymously on a financial blog he controlled.

The regulator said there were be a hearing in February.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐