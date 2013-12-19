版本:
BRIEF-BCSC alleges that short-seller in Silvercorp case committed fraud

Dec 19 Silvercorp Metals Inc : * British Columbia securities commission alleges that short-seller in

Silvercorp Metals Inc case committed fraud * Bcsc says jon richard carnes, a man who ran a hedge fund and operated the

"alfred little" financial blog, committed fraud * Bcsc says carnes wrote a false negative report about Silvercorp and published

it anonymously on alfredlittle.com
