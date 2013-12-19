BRIEF-BCSC alleges that short-seller in Silvercorp case committed fraud

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
Dec 19 Silvercorp Metals Inc : * British Columbia securities commission alleges that short-seller in
Silvercorp Metals Inc case committed fraud * Bcsc says jon richard carnes, a man who ran a hedge fund and operated the
"alfred little" financial blog, committed fraud * Bcsc says carnes wrote a false negative report about Silvercorp and published
it anonymously on alfredlittle.com
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.