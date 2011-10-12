UPDATE 1-Silvercrest says production from Mexico mine rises

(Follows alerts)

OCT 12 - Canada's SilverCrest Mines said gold and silver production rose for the third straight quarter at its flagship mine in Mexico.

For the quarter ended September, gold production from the company's Santa Elena mine, located at the Sonora Desert in Mexico, rose 61 percent to 8,805 ounces in the third quarter from 5,476 ounces in the last quarter.

Silver production for the same period saw a rise of 43 percent to 106,636 ounces.

The Vancouver-based company expects the mine to produce about 400,000 ounces of silver and 26,000 ounce of gold in 2011.

From 2013-2016, the Mexico-focussed company also expects silver production to average about 921,000 ounces per year and gold production is expected to average about 29,000 ounces per year.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.38 on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)