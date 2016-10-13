RSP Permian to buy Silver Hill Energy Partners for about $2.4 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Exploration and production company RSP Permian Inc said it would buy Silver Hill Energy Partners for a deal valued at about $2.4 billion to expand its assets in the Permian Basin in Texas.
RSP Permian will buy Silver Hill, controlled by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and Ridgemont Equity Partners, for $1.25 billion in cash and 31 million shares.
RSP Permian's shares were down 5.8 percent at $39.29 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.