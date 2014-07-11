BRIEF-Silver Lake to pay $29.5 million in LBO collusion settlement

BRIEF-Laboratory Corp Of America Q1 adjusted EPS $2.22
April 25 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:
July 11 Silver Lake Partners LP : * Agrees to pay $29.5 million to settle lbo collusion lawsuit -- court records
April 25 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:
* Transunion - FY 2017 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.845 billion and $1.86 billion, an increase of 8 to 9 percent on a constant currency basis
* Canadian Solar secures project financing from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank