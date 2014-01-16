版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 17日 星期五 07:06 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks shares down 28 pct after the bell following prelim. results

NEW YORK Jan 16 Silver Spring Networks Inc : * Shares were down 28 percent after the bell following preliminary results
