U.S. judge tosses Con Edison's 9/11 case

 * Judge Hellerstein dismisses 9/11 suit by Con Edison
 * Calls claims against defendants "farfetched"
 By Carlyn Kolker
 NEW YORK, Sept 26 A federal judge dismissed on
Friday a lawsuit by electric-service provider, Consolidated
Edison Inc (ED.N), stemming from the destruction of the
company's power station during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
 In a lawsuit first filed in 2004, Con Ed sued 7 World Trade
Center Company, a corporate entity owned by WTC developer Larry
Silverstein, claiming the entity should be held liable for
letting tenants install diesel-fueled generators in the
building and for failing to honor New York City fire codes.
 The power company also sued Citigroup Inc (C.N), the
successor company to the primary tenant of the building, saying
the bank was negligent in designing and constructing the
property with a dangerous generator system.
 U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein dismissed the claims
against both defendants on Friday, calling them "farfetched."
Hellerstein had previously thrown out similar claims against a
host of other defendants, including architects and design and
construction contractors.
 In his opinion, Hellerstein said the defendants did not owe
Con Edison a duty to take reasonable precautions in the
extraordinary situation stemming from the airline attacks of
Sept. 11.
 "Nothing in common experience or history could give rise to
a reasonably foreseeable risk relating to the chain of events
flowing from the terrorists and their hijackings to the
destruction of the Con Edison substation," Hellerstein wrote.
 "We'll review the decision," a spokesman for Con Edison
said in a statement. "This is one of many legal and financial
issues involving multiple parties associated with the events of
9/11."
  (Editing by Andre Grenon)

