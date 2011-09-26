U.S. judge tosses Con Edison's 9/11 case

* Judge Hellerstein dismisses 9/11 suit by Con Edison

* Calls claims against defendants "farfetched"

By Carlyn Kolker

NEW YORK, Sept 26 A federal judge dismissed on Friday a lawsuit by electric-service provider, Consolidated Edison Inc ( ED.N ), stemming from the destruction of the company's power station during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

In a lawsuit first filed in 2004, Con Ed sued 7 World Trade Center Company, a corporate entity owned by WTC developer Larry Silverstein, claiming the entity should be held liable for letting tenants install diesel-fueled generators in the building and for failing to honor New York City fire codes.

The power company also sued Citigroup Inc ( C.N ), the successor company to the primary tenant of the building, saying the bank was negligent in designing and constructing the property with a dangerous generator system.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein dismissed the claims against both defendants on Friday, calling them "farfetched." Hellerstein had previously thrown out similar claims against a host of other defendants, including architects and design and construction contractors.

In his opinion, Hellerstein said the defendants did not owe Con Edison a duty to take reasonable precautions in the extraordinary situation stemming from the airline attacks of Sept. 11.

"Nothing in common experience or history could give rise to a reasonably foreseeable risk relating to the chain of events flowing from the terrorists and their hijackings to the destruction of the Con Edison substation," Hellerstein wrote.

"We'll review the decision," a spokesman for Con Edison said in a statement. "This is one of many legal and financial issues involving multiple parties associated with the events of 9/11." (Editing by Andre Grenon)