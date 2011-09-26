U.S. judge tosses Con Edison's 9/11 case

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
* Judge Hellerstein dismisses 9/11 suit by Con Edison
* Calls claims against defendants "farfetched"
By Carlyn Kolker
NEW YORK, Sept 26 A federal judge dismissed on
Friday a lawsuit by electric-service provider, Consolidated
Edison Inc (ED.N), stemming from the destruction of the
company's power station during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
In a lawsuit first filed in 2004, Con Ed sued 7 World Trade Center Company, a corporate entity owned by WTC developer Larry Silverstein, claiming the entity should be held liable for letting tenants install diesel-fueled generators in the building and for failing to honor New York City fire codes.
The power company also sued Citigroup Inc (C.N), the
successor company to the primary tenant of the building, saying
the bank was negligent in designing and constructing the
property with a dangerous generator system.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein dismissed the claims against both defendants on Friday, calling them "farfetched." Hellerstein had previously thrown out similar claims against a host of other defendants, including architects and design and construction contractors.
In his opinion, Hellerstein said the defendants did not owe Con Edison a duty to take reasonable precautions in the extraordinary situation stemming from the airline attacks of Sept. 11.
"Nothing in common experience or history could give rise to a reasonably foreseeable risk relating to the chain of events flowing from the terrorists and their hijackings to the destruction of the Con Edison substation," Hellerstein wrote.
"We'll review the decision," a spokesman for Con Edison said in a statement. "This is one of many legal and financial issues involving multiple parties associated with the events of 9/11." (Editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.