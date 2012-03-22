UPDATE 1-Silver Wheaton 4th-qtr profit rises

* Q4 EPS $0.41 vs $0.35 last yr

March 22 Silver Wheaton reported on Thursday a 20 percent rise in profit, helped by increased selling prices of silver and gold.

Fourth-quarter earnings rose to $144.7 million, or 41 cents a share. That compared to adjusted earnings of $120.7 million, or 35 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $191.9 million, as the mining company sold 5.8 million ounces of silver.