Silver Wheaton profit rises 23 pct

UPDATE 1-Food producer Strauss expands coffee stake as profit hit by recall
* To buy remaining 25.1 pct of Strauss Coffee for 257 mln euro (Adds details, CEO comments)
March 21 Silver Wheaton Corp reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as output rose by more than a fifth.
Profit rose to $177.7 million, or 50 cents per share, from$144.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Attributable silver equivalent output rose 22 percent to 8.5 million ounces, for the quarter. Average cash costs rose to $4.70 per silver equivalent ounce, from $4.06 per silver equivalent ounce, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton, which provides miners with cash up front to finance mine construction in exchange for the right to buy future silver production at a set price, said revenue rose 50 percent to $287.2 million.
Silver Wheaton shares, which have lost about 19 percent of their value over the last six months, closed at C$31.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
DUBAI, March 28 Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a move to return to the country after an absence of nearly 13 years.