UPDATE 1-Silver Wheaton profit falls 47 pct due to lower metal prices

March 20 Canada's Silver Wheaton Corp
reported a 47 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by
a decline in metal prices, but forecast slightly higher
production for the current year.
The Vancouver-based company provides streaming deals, in
which miners get cash upfront in exchange for agreeing to sell
metal to the streaming company at a set price in the future.
The company forecast attributable production of about 36
million silver equivalent ounces, including 155,000 ounces of
gold, for 2014. It reported attributable silver equivalent
production of 35.8 million ounces for the year ended Dec. 31.
The net profit fell to $93.9 million, or 26 cents a share,
in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $177.7 million, or 50
cents, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped 42 percent to $167.4 million.
Silver Wheaton's attributable silver equivalent production
rose 17 percent, while average realized silver prices fell 33
percent to $21.03 per ounce.
The company was also hit by Barrick Gold Corp's
decision to suspend development of its Pascua-Lama mine in South
America.
Silver Wheaton in 2009 bought 25 percent of the mine's
silver production, paying Barrick cash in exchange for future
silver sales at a discounted price.
Silver Wheaton on Thursday declared its first quarterly cash
dividend of 7 cents per share.
The company's shares, which have risen as much as 34 percent
in the last six months, closed at C$28.24 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday. The stock closed at $25.14 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
