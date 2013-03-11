China's Simcere Pharma gets buyout offer from chairman

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
March 11 China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical Group received a buyout offer from a consortium led by Chairman Jinsheng Ren for $9.56 per American depositary share (ADS), valuing the company at about $500 million.
The offer represents a premium of 19 percent to Simcere's Friday close.
Simcere said on Monday it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal.
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents