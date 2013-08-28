UPDATE 1-China's Simcere to be taken private by founder

Aug 28 China's Simcere Pharmaceutical Group
has agreed to be taken private for about $495 million by
a consortium led by founder Jinsheng Ren, joining a list of
Chinese firms that are opting out of U.S. stock markets to avoid
regulatory scrutiny.
The consortium, which already owns about 78 percent of
Simcere, slightly increased its offer made in March to $9.66 per
American depositary share (ADS).
The deal is at a premium of 20 percent to the stock's close
on March 8, before the initial offer.
U.S. investigations into suspect accounting practices at
some Chinese firms have made it difficult for others to raise
capital in the country, leading them to leave.
Recent management-led buyout offers include crop nutrient
maker Yongye International Inc and China's largest
technology outsourcing company Pactera Technology International
Ltd.
China's pricing policy and restrictions on the use of
antibiotics has also hit earnings at Simcere, which develops and
sells drugs and vaccines in China.
This month, Simcere said its quarterly net income from
continuing operations fell by more than half and warned that the
second half of the year would remain under pressure due to the
Chinese regulatory challenges.
The buyers' consortium includes Ren, founder and chairman,
Simcere CEO Hongquan Liu, and Hony Capital, a Chinese private
equity firm.
Simcere said the China Merchants Bank, New York has
committed to provide debt financing of $85 million.
A special committee consisting of independent directors,
advised by UBS AG, approved the deal and recommended
shareholders approve it too.
Shearman & Sterling LLP served as legal advisors to the
special committee. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP provided
legal advice to the buyer group.