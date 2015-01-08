版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Selects SimCorp Coric for Global Client Reporting and Communications

Jan 8 Simcorp A/S :

* Eaton Vance Selects SimCorp Coric for Global Client Reporting and Communications

* Says agreement, which was signed in December 2014, covers Eaton Vance Management and its majority owned affiliates (together "Eaton Vance"), including Parametric and Atlanta Capital Investment Managers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
