BRIEF-Eaton Vance Selects SimCorp Coric for Global Client Reporting and Communications

Jan 8 Simcorp A/S :

* Eaton Vance Selects SimCorp Coric for Global Client Reporting and Communications

* Says agreement, which was signed in December 2014, covers Eaton Vance Management and its majority owned affiliates (together "Eaton Vance"), including Parametric and Atlanta Capital Investment Managers