Sime Darby CEO says considering autos unit IPO mid-2015

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Malaysian conglomerate Sime
Darby Bhd is considering listing its auto business in
July or August next year, its chief executive said on Friday.
CEO Mohd Bakke Salleh declined to give details about the
size or value of the proposed initial public offering of the
autos unit which accounted for nearly 37 percent of Sime Darby's
group revenue in the financial year that ended June 30, 2014.
In August, people familiar with the matter said Sime Darby
had already hired CIMB Group Holdings, Deutsche Bank
AG, Maybank and Morgan Stanley to
arrange the listing by the second quarter of next year and
estimated it could raise $500 million.
"We're not legally bound to do a listing ... if the business
climate is not good, we will put it on hold," Mohd Bakke told
reporters after the company announced its first quarter
earnings.
Sime Darby is the world's top palm oil planter by landbank
size. Its autos division operates in six countries including
China and Australia, distributing mostly high-end brands such as
Jaguar and Ferrari.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)