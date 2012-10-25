版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 01:01 BJT

BRIEF-Simon Property CEO says not in hunt for General Growth

Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc : * CEO says of pershing square's push for General Growth Properties Inc

to sell itself to Simon: "we have no dog in that hunt"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐