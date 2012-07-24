Simon Property second-quarter earnings rise

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 24 Simon Property Group Inc , the largest U.S. owner of malls and outlet centers, said Tuesday that second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose more than 18 percent, as occupancy, sales and rent at its properties increased.
The world's largest real estate company's second-quarter FFO rose to $688.8 million, or $1.89 per share, from $583.0 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
FFO is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.