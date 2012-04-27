Simon Property earnings blow past estimates

April 27 Simon Property Group Inc raised
its full-year forecast after posting better-than-expected
earnings that were boosted by higher occupancy and rent at its
outlet centers and malls.
Simon said on Friday that first-quarter funds from
operations were $648.7 million, or $1.82 per share, compared
with $570.6 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $1.68 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations, or FFO, is a real estate investment
trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses
from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on
earnings.