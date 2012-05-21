Simon Property shareholders oppose CEO pay plan

May 21 Shareholders of Simon Property Group Inc
, the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers,
overwhelmingly voted against the company's executive
compensation plan that included one million shares for its CEO
David Simon.
An e-mailed response from the company, however, suggested
that it may not change the CEO's compensation package despite
shareholder disapproval.
"Our board firmly believes it was and is critical to retain
Mr. Simon as the company's CEO through a long-term, equity-based
retention agreement that further aligns his interests with our
stockholders," Simon Property said in an e-mail to Reuters.
At the company's 2012 annual meeting held on May 17, 186.1
million shareholders voted against the company's proposed
executive payouts, while 67.7 million shareholders voted for it,
Simon Property said in a filing with U.S. regulators on Monday.
The votes are, however, non-binding.
"We value our stockholders' input and our Compensation
Committee will take their views into consideration as it reviews
compensation plans for our management team," the company said in
the e-mail.
Simon Property agreed to give the CEO 1 million in
long-term-incentive-performance (LTIP) units for him to remain
with the company for at least another eight years, a regulatory
filing showed last year.
The LTIPs, which are like shares once they are earned and
vested, were supposed to be doled out in three stages beginning
in year six.
The retention award takes Simon's 2011 total compensation
package to $137.2 million f rom $24.6 million in 2010.
Simon Property was valued at $1.5 billion when Simon became
CEO in 1995. As of May 21, the market value of the
Indianapolis-based company was about $43.75 billion.