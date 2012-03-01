UPDATE 1-Simon's Premium Outlet Center headed for China

By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, March 1 Simon Property Group has
tentatively agreed to partner with Bailian Group, the largest
retail conglomerate in China, to develop the first Premium
Outlet Center in China, adjacent to the Shanghai Disney Resort.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the proposed
Simon-Bailian joint venture would allow for the development of
additional Premium Outlet Centers in China, the companies said
in a joint statement on Thursday. The outlet in Pudong,
Shanghai, will be owned by Pudong City Government.
Simon is the world's largest owner and developer of outlet
centers, with interest in 70 Premium Outlet Centers in the
United States Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It
also is building its first outlet mall in Canada near Toronto.
David Simon, the company's chairman and chief executive
officer, has been speaking publically about expanding Simon's
outlet business since the spring. In 2005, Simon ventured into
China with a plan to build shopping centers anchored by Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, but Simon later withdrew.
Many of Simon's U.S. outlets are popular tourists
destinations, such as Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, about an
hour outside of New York City, and Las Vegas Premium Outlets.
Bailian Group is China's largest retail conglomerate, active
in various retail businesses, such as department stores,
shopping malls and supermarkets. It operates about 6,000 stores.
Shares of Simon on Thursday were up 0.4 percent, at $136.06
on the New York Stock Exchange.