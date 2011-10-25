UPDATE 4-Simon profit tops view; forecast, dividend raised

* Q3 FFO $1.71/share vs Wall Street view $1.66

* Tenant sales up 9.3 pct per square foot

* Net operating income up 3.8 pct

* Company raises dividend 12.5 percent

* Shares down 0.7 pct (Adds CEO comments, updates stock price)

By Ilaina Jonas

Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as its tenants' sales rose, lifting lease payments, and the company raised its dividend and full-year profit forecast.

For the third quarter, Simon reported a 20 percent rise in funds from operations, a performance measure for real estate investment trusts.

"I'm going to give them credit for doing a good job of managing their portfolio of properties, in the sense of culling underperforming properties and focusing on getting better results from existing properties," said Richard Imperiale, president of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

He said Simon's performance was boosted by higher-than-expected sales per square foot and lower-than-expected expenses.

During the quarter, sales at stores in Simon shopping centers rose 9.3 percent to $517 per square foot. Simon owns or has an interest in 391 retail properties. The strong sales are likely to allow Simon to push up rents.

In the quarter, on a 12-month trailing basis, new leases called for rents that were 9.6 percent higher than those that expired.

Amid the weak U.S. economy, the wealthy have bolstered sales at luxury malls, while value stores and outlet centers have attracted shoppers seeking bargains.

Simon has both high-end malls and outlet centers, and has been able to attract both types of shoppers, Imperiale said.

"I think as long as the economy continues to at least have some GDP growth, we will be able to continue to attract the better customer that I think has disposable income to spend," said David Simon, the company's chairman and CEO.

HIGHER RENTS

Recently, Gap Inc (GPS.N), Simon's largest tenant, said it would shutter about 20 percent of its stores over the next two years. Simon has 240 non-outlet Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic stores in its malls.

David Simon said the Gap closures could benefit his company. Gap overall pays below-market rents and lags in generating sales. Simon said it already has been approached by other retailers interested in spaces vacated by Gap.

"There's no question you will have a step backward and two steps forward," David Simon said. "At the end of the day, we just think there's tremendous upside overall."

Third-quarter FFO totaled $606.2 million, or $1.71 per share, up from $503.6 million or $1.43 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FFO removes the profit-reducing effect depreciation has on earnings, as well as profit from property sales.

Net operating income, which reflects the cash the properties generate minus expenses before financing, rose 3.8 percent at properties the company has operated at least a year.

Simon ended the quarter with $930 million in cash and access to $4 billion in its credit facility. The company is spending $500 million this year to redevelop properties; it said that could grow to $1 billion next year.

The redevelopments include adding hotels, apartments and office buildings to existing malls, such as Copley Place in Boston.

Simon plans to expand its outlet business in Asia, South America and Europe. It said it is willing to look at acquisitions but will not revisit buying Capital Shopping Centres Group Plc CSCG.L. Britain's largest mall owner last year rebuffed a takeover offer from Simon.

Indianapolis-based Simon raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to 90 cents per share. It also issued a special stock dividend of 20 percent in order to conform with REIT guidelines to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable operating profit to shareholders.

The company raised its full-year FFO forecast to a range of $6.80 to $6.85 per share. Its previous forecast was $6.65 to $6.73. Analysts expect $6.81.

Despite the strong results, Simon shares were off 0.7 percent to $121.96 in afternoon trading in a broadly lower market. The benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT Index .RMZ was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Matthew Lewis and John Wallace)