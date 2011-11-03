UPDATE 1-Simon sues home state to collect online sales tax

BRIEF-Redflex says resolved all matters in relation to Qui Tam civil litigation
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
Nov 3 Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), the largest U.S. mall and outlet center owner said on Thursday it filed a complaint against the state of Indiana to force it to collect taxes on sales made on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
Simon, based in Indiana, has been in the forefront of a campaign to force online retailers that do not have physical stores to collect state sales tax, as brick-and-mortar retailers are required to do.
"We can't comment at that this point in time because we haven't seen it," said Bob Dittmer, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Revenue.
A representative from Amazon.com, the biggest online retailer, did not immediately return an inquiry seeking comment. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Andre Grenon)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 As millions around the world settle into couches and tune into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China will be watching the American football championship on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.