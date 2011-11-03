UPDATE 1-Simon sues home state to collect online sales tax

Nov 3 Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), the largest U.S. mall and outlet center owner said on Thursday it filed a complaint against the state of Indiana to force it to collect taxes on sales made on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Simon, based in Indiana, has been in the forefront of a campaign to force online retailers that do not have physical stores to collect state sales tax, as brick-and-mortar retailers are required to do.

"We can't comment at that this point in time because we haven't seen it," said Bob Dittmer, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Revenue.

A representative from Amazon.com, the biggest online retailer, did not immediately return an inquiry seeking comment. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Andre Grenon)