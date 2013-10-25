UPDATE 2-Simon Property Q3 profit beats Wall St estimate

By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc
reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on
Friday, raised its forecast for the year and said it was
boosting its dividend.
Simon posted higher rents, occupancy at its malls and outlet
centers. Sales at its tenants' stores also rose, but the
increase has slowed, reflecting weaker consumer spending and
fewer shoppers meandering through the malls.
"September was a pretty bad month in terms of traffic and
sales for all retailers," David Simon, chairman and chief
executive officer, said during a conference call with analysts.
"We are starting to hear and feel that traffic is bouncing back
in October. But clearly, clearly, the general economy has
slowed."
David Simon also said that J.C. Penney Co Inc's
problems have had little effect "on what I will call the mall
environment."
Simon reported third-quarter funds from operations (FFO), a
closely watched measure of real estate investment trust (REIT)
earnings, rose 11.5 percent to $802.8 million, or $2.21 per
share, in the quarter. A year earlier, FFO was $720.1 million,
or $1.99 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter FFO of $2.16
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and
removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.
"They grind it out so well, quarter after quarter," Richard
Imperiale, president of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc,
referring to Simon's ability to consistently post better results
each quarter.
"It's such a big company. Yet they continue to move the
needle with a fair amount of precision. You wonder how long they
can do it, but they continue to execute well."
Still, shares fell 1 percent or $1.74, to $158.80 in
afternoon trade, underperforming the benchmark MSCI US REIT
index, which was down 0.72 percent.
Third-quarter sales, rents and occupancy all increased.
Sales at tenants' stores in its U.S. core portfolio malls and
outlet centers rose 3 percent on a trailing 12-month basis to
$579 per square foot.
Stronger sales attract tenants and eventually lead to higher
rents. Also, landlords take a share of tenant sales.
Occupancy at Simon's malls and outlet centers rose to 95.5
percent from 94.6 percent a year earlier, and it was able to
push up base rents by 3.5 percent for new leases.
The average base rent was $41.73 per square foot. New leases
were $8.05 higher per square foot than expiring ones, up 3.2
percent over a year earlier.
Net operating income, which reflects how well properties
owned for at least a year are being managed, rose 4.9 percent.
Simon raised its full-year FFO forecast, excluding one-time
items, to a range of $8.72 to $8.78 per share from $8.50 to
$8.60. Analysts expected $8.75 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also increased its quarterly dividend by 5 cents to $1.20
per share, payable on Nov. 29 to shareholders of record on Nov.
15.
Simon, the only real estate company in the Standard & Poor's
100 index, owns or has an interest in 327 retail
properties in North America and Asia.
Its portfolio includes Roosevelt Field Mall and Woodbury
Common Premium Outlets in New York, Forum Shops at Caesars
Palace in Las Vegas, and Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta.
The company has international outlet centers in Canada,
Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Europe. It also has a 28.7
percent stake in Klepierre SA, Europe's second largest
retail real estate owner.