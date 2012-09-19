UPDATE 1-Simon estate to liquidate company holdings

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The estate of the former chairman of Simon Property Group Inc plans to sell its stake in the company, allowing the largest U.S. mall owner to extricate itself from an family feud over his will.

The Melvin Simon Trust is selling 5,873,620 shares in exchange for 6,526,245 operating partnership units owned by the trust, according to documents filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stock represents about 1.6 percent of the fully diluted Simon shares outstanding and the estate's entire direct interest in the company.

Simon Property Group will not receive any money from the sale.

Melvin Simon's daughter from his first marriage has led a court fight against his second wife over the will. Simon Property Group is not a party in the suit.

Melvin Simon died in 2009 at 82. He and his younger brother, Herbert, co-founded Melvin Simon & Associates in 1960, which became the Simon Property Group when it went public in 1993. The brothers also owned the Indiana Pacers.

Simon shares closed at $160.67 a share on Wednesday, down 0.6 percent, or $1.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.