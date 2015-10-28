Japan's Hulic to buy Simplex for about $1.3 bln - source

TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese property developer Hulic
Co will buy Tokyo-based Simplex Investment Advisors for
about 155 billion yen ($1.29 billion), a person involved in the
deal said on Wednesday.
Hulic is planning to sell all of Simplex's assets besides
real estate properties to Mizuho Trust & Banking, a unit of
Japanese mega-bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc, by
December, the person said, asking not to be identified because
the deal is not yet public.
U.S. investment fund Aetos Capital Real Estate had been
looking for a buyer for Simplex, whose assets include hotels,
office buildings, real estate trusts, and an asset management
company.
($1 = 120.4700 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)