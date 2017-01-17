HP Enterprise to buy cloud software company SimpliVity

Jan 17 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
said on Tuesday it would buy privately held cloud software
company SimpliVity for $650 million in cash, as it looks to
expand in the fast-growing market for hybrid cloud platforms.
The deal is expected to add to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's
earnings in the first fiscal year after it is completed, the
company said.
Hybrid cloud platforms run applications that are based
partly on the client's private servers and partly on public
cloud data centers.
Westborough, Massachusetts-based SimpliVity was founded in
2009 and had raised $276 million in four funding rounds,
according to Crunchbase Inc.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)