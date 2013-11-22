版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus appoints John Kneisel CFO

Nov 22 Simulations Plus Inc : * Announces change in chief financial officer * Says John R. Kneisel appointed CFO * Says John R. Kneisel to replace Momoko Beran as CFO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
