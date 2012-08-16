版本:
China's Sina Corp says does not see "significant" H2 operating profit

SHANGHAI Aug 16 China's Sina Corp does not expect to post significant operating profit in the second half due to investment in its Weibo microblogging platform, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We do not expect to generate significant operating profits in the second half of this year as we continue to invest in our Weibo platform," Charles Chao said on an earnings conference call.

Sina, which posted a surprise second-quarter profit due to an equity investment, saw its shares rise 4.5 percent to $53.20 in after hours trade.

Sina said that adjusted net revenue in the third quarter would range between $145 million and $148 million, with advertising revenues forecast to increase between 19 percent and 21 percent year-on-year.

