Sina ad revenue increases 12 pct in second quarter

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 China's Sina Corp reported a 12 percent increase in advertising revenue in the second quarter and grew its profit due to a gain from an equity investment.
Shares of Sina were up 5.8 percent at $53.84 after hours on Wednesday.
Net income attributable to Sina during the second quarter was $33.2 million, or 49 cents a share, compared to $10 million, or 15 cents a share in the year ago period.
During the quarter Sina recognized a $32.8 million gain related to the merger of a real estate company in which Sina owns a 34.4 percent stake.
Excluding certain items, Sina said it earned $3.7 million, or 5 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected Sina to post a one cent loss on an adjusted basis.
Sina's net revenue in the three months ended June 30 totaled $131.6 million, up from $118.96 million in the year-ago period.
Sina's advertising revenue increased 12 percent year-on-year to $103.1 million, while non-advertising revenue increased 5 percent to $28.5 million.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.